Global Touch Switch Detailed Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Touch Switch industry.
This report splits Touch Switch market by Number of Poles, by Type of Access, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
ALPS Electric
APEM
BANNER ENGINEERING CORP.
Baran Advanced Technologies
C&K Components
CAPTRON Electronic GmbH
COMITRONIC – BTI
E-SWITCH
EUCHNER GmbH + Co. KG
Hartmann Codier
Marquardt Mechatronik GmbH
Nidec Copal Electronics
NKK Switches
OMRON Electrical Components
Panasonic
RAFI GmbH & Co. KG
SIEMENS
Stern Engineering Ltd.
SWITCHLAB INC.
TactHill by Kynoppe
Tapeswitch
Teledyne Relays
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Touch Switch Market, by Number of Poles
Single-pole
Multipole
Touch Switch Market, by Type of Access
Metal Reed
Conductive Rubber
Main Applications
Household Appliances
Building Automation
Car Equipment
Digital Video
Other Appliances