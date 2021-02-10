Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Report Description:

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment market report gives comprehensive outlook on veterinary anesthesia equipment across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report on veterinary anesthesia equipment market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of modality, product, distribution channel and geographic regions. This report studies veterinary anesthesia equipment market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, the market report includes regulatory scenario, and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed veterinary anesthesia equipment market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the veterinary anesthesia equipment market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers engaged in manufacturing and supply of veterinary anesthesia equipment.

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market:

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2016 and projected to expand at CAGR XX%, and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023.

Surge in number of surgeries have positive impact on veterinary anesthesia equipment market?

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with number of complex cardiac surgeries are expected to catapult the anesthesia equipment market. Increased number of oncology, emergency & critical care surgeries have expected to change the veterinary anesthesia equipment landscape across the globe.

How does pet adoption affect veterinary anesthesia equipment market?

Increased pet adoption in advanced countries along with surge in the expenditure on veterinary health is expected to increase market size. As per Insurance Information Institute, 56% of U.S. households own a pet in 1988, poised to 68% in 2017. Stringent government regulations to give anesthesia to pet and availability of innovative equipment are witnessing to accelerate the market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for significant market share in global veterinary anesthesia equipment market

U.S. veterinary anesthesia equipment market has accounted for major market share due to increased veterinary infrastructure in country coupled with rising pet adoption. Europe veterinary anesthesia equipment market has been expanding at significant CAGR due to favorable veterinary insurance policies in the region. The pet insurance industry has started a century ago in Sweden; currently half of the country’s pets are insured.

Latin America market is expected to offer healthy growth opportunities for the market players due to increase in the number of pets and adoption of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure. Brazil veterinary anesthesia equipment market is expected to dominate

regional revenue share in the future, owing to increased animal care expenditure coupled with burgeoning chronic cardiac and neurological disorders.

Competition Assessment

Key players’ profiles in the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market include:

• Vetland Medical (U.S.)

• Vetronic Services Ltd (UK)

• Smiths Medical (U.S.)

• JD Medical (U.S.)

• Highland Medical Equipment (U.S.)

• Hallowel EMC (U.S.)

• Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment.

• Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd (Japan).

Market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to improve their market position in veterinary Anesthesia Equipment market.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Veterinary anesthesia equipment market is expanding at XX% CAGR over 2017 to 2023 to reach market value of US$ XX Mn by 2023

• Based on modality, portable anesthesia equipment is expanding at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

• Veterinary hospitals are prime channel for anesthesia equipment systems distribution across the globe

• Players focusing on expanding geographic presence to garner market opportunities in developing economies

Key Features of the Report:

• The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

• The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

• The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

• The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

• The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Modality

o Portable

o Standalone

By Product

o Complete Anesthesia System

o Anesthesia Machines

o Oxygen Regulators

o Breathing Bags

o Other Accessories

By Distribution Channel

o Veterinary hospitals

o Veterinary clinics

o Others

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

Rest of MEA

