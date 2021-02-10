Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market is estimated to be $96.5 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $183.6 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2015-2022. Some of the major factors enhancing the market growth include, increasing perfection in vehicle performance, stringent fuel economy standards, rising fuel efficiency and growing demand for environment-friendly system. The major hurdles in this automotive energy recovery system market are lack of awareness among consumers and lofty system cost. Moreover, the market has tremendous growth opportunities due to the increasing environment concerns across the world.

By geography, the automotive energy recovery systems market has registered a largest revenue share in Western Europe and North American countries due to growing automotive industries, inventive and advanced technologies, stringent government emission norms and stable economic growth in these regions.

Some of the key vendors profiled in this market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Gentherm Incorporated, Ricardo PLC, Tenneco Inc., TRW Automotive, Delphi Automotive PLC, Faurecia SA, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH and Torotrak PLC.

Type Covered:

Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Energy Recovery System

Waste Heat Recovery System

Passenger Vehicle Covered:

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

