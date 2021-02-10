Global Natural Sleep Aids Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2027

Summary – A new market study, “Global Natural Sleep Aids Market by Product Type (Sleep Laboratories, Mattresses & Pillows, Medications (Herbal drugs), Sleep Apnea Devices (Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Adaptive Servo-Ventilators (ASVs) and Others)), By Sleep Disorder(Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Sleep Walking, Sleep Apnea, Restless Legs Syndrome and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Drug Stores , Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies) and Online) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global natural sleep aids market estimated to drive due to the growth in the number of sleep disorders and the rise in awareness about the adverse effects of sleep disorders on human health

The global natural sleep aids market likely to grow with a substantial rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is owing to the surge in demand for advanced sleep devices apnea and the growing number of cases of obstructive sleep apnea across the globe. Additionally, changing lifestyles, stressful working conditions that interfere with sleep habits, and growth in awareness about the effects of sleep on human health are anticipated to propel the growth of natural sleep aids market size in the upcoming periods. Moreover, higher stress levels amongst people in developed nations & developing countries, coupled with fast-changing lifestyles in the developing nations, will accelerate the robust growth of the natural sleep aids industry.

The rising costs of sleep insufficiency, such as it led to short- and long-term health problems and lost productivity, are likely to promulgate the demand for natural sleep aids in the near future. Natural sleep aid for melatonin in the middle of the night will help to stay asleep all night long. Melatonin is a hormone that enables your body to help you start to feel sleepy. It stipulates your sleep pattern. The risk of sleep disorder rises with age and obesity; thus, the rise in the geriatric and obese population will augment the growth of the natural sleep aids market in the forthcoming periods.

Product Type Overview in the Global Natural sleep aids Market

Based on product type, the global Natural Sleep Aids market classified into Sleep Laboratories, Mattresses & Pillows, Medications (Herbal drugs), Sleep Apnea Devices (Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Adaptive Servo-Ventilators (ASVs) and Others)). The Sleep Apnea Devices will be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. It is attributable to it is operate by splinting the airway open throughout the inhalation and exhalation phase, and the use of these tools is safe to use and does not cause any side-effects.

The Mattresses & Pillows will surge in the forecast periods at a significant rate due to the high availability of varieties of products and the upsurge in awareness about the quality of sleep among peoples.

Sleep Disorder Overview in the Global Natural sleep aids market

Based on sleep disorder, the global natural sleep aids market segregated into Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Sleep Walking, Sleep Apnea, Restless Legs Syndrome, and Others. Insomnia held for the highest revenue in 2019 due to insomnia causes to Medications for colds, allergies, depression, high blood pressure, asthma, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome.

Distribution Channel Overview in the Global Natural sleep aids Market

Based on the distribution channel, the global natural sleep aids market classified into Offline (Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies) and Online. The Offline segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019 and projected to lead the market by 2027. It is due to the vast expansion of pharmacy stores around the world, along with the increasing awareness among peoples regarding sleep disorders diseases.

The online segment will fastest-growing segment in the analysis period attributable to the enormous growth in the e-commerce industry, the rise in disposable incomes in developing countries, and the huge surge in the number of smartphone users.

Regional Overview in the Global Natural sleep aids Market

By geography, the Global Natural sleep aids market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds maximum revenue share in 2019, owing to the presence of keys players in these regions and initiatives taken by the government organizations to create awareness about sleep disorders and sleep hygiene.

Global Natural sleep aids Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Sanofi, Cadwell Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Pfizer Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., and Compumedics Limited are the key players in the global natural sleep aids market.

