Cleanroom Lighting Market Value Share, Business Growth Opportunities, In-depth Analysis, Region Statics, Supply Demand, Competitive Landscape and Value Chain 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Cleanroom Lighting Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Synopsis

The Global Cleanroom Lighting Market is expected to grow from USD 697.4 million in 2018 to USD ~1,015 million by 2025, at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. A cleanroom is a controlled environment which is a part of a specialized industrial area of research or a laboratory. Cleanrooms are important for the manufacturing processes in several industries, which include pharmaceuticals, micromechanics, precision engineering, biological and genetic research, and food industry. The primary function of cleanrooms is to protect the processes, patients, and manufactured products against any sort of contamination. Cleanroom monitors pollution of any type, including organic or inorganic particles of matter. The principal function of a cleanroom is to reduce contamination; therefore, when selecting the type of light fitting, consideration needs to be given to lux levels as well as how the lighting might impact the airflow and filtration. Cleanrooms are classified according to the cleanliness level, which is determined by the ISO standards. The ISO standards for cleanrooms range from ISO 1 to ISO 9—ISO 1 being the cleanest. For achieving the high levels of cleanliness and air changes required in the cleanroom, ceiling space is prioritized for filtration. The higher the ISO classification, greater is the number of particles which are allowed into the controlled environment, which means there will be fewer air filters in the ceiling.

Market Segmentation

The segment based evaluation of the Cleanroom Lighting Market is done by end user, light source, and mounting type.

The light source based segments of the cleanroom market are LED and fluorescent. The LED segment can gain high traction, in return, generate substantial revenue for the market.

The mounting type based segments of the cleanroom lighting based market are surface mounted and recessed mounted. The increase in the application of recessed mounted. Cleanroom lighting can boost the expansion of the market in the years to come.

The component based segments of the cleanroom lighting market are hardware, services, and software. The software segment can cause the cleanroom lighting market to surge across the review period.

The end user based segments of the cleanroom lighting market are manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, food & beverages, and others. The increase in the deployment of cleanroom lighting in the booming healthcare sector can spur the expansion of the cleanroom lighting market in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

The regional trends of the global cleanroom lighting market is studied across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Central and South America. For the projected 2019 to 2025. The regional evaluation of the cleanroom lighting market conducted by MRFR is detailed in the report. The rise of the cleanroom lighting market in the Asia Pacific region can prompt the expansion of the largest cleanroom market in the years to come. The rapid expansion of APAC cleanroom lighting market can be attributed to increase in its utility in medical device and by other manufacturers across the region due to affordability and favorable regulatory environment. In addition, the increase in the utility of cleanroom lighting market in India and Taiwan can prompt the expansion of the market in the years ahead. The presence of major cleanroom dealer in North America can contribute to the rise of the regional market. Notable key marketers such as Terra Universal, Paramount Industries, and Kenall Manufacturing are likely to generate high turnover for the market in the years to come. The cleanroom lighting market in Europe can gain high momentum across the forecast period.

Key Players

HyLite LED Lighting (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Signify holding (Netherlands), LUG Light Factory Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Kenall Manufacturing, (US), Solite Europe Ltd (UK), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Eagle Lighting Australia (Australia), Wipro Enterprises (India), Terra Universal. Inc. (US), Paramount Industries, Inc. (US), Havells India Ltd (India), LEDspan Ltd (Ireland), Thorlux Lighting (UK), Laminar Flow Inc. (US), Northcliffe Lighting (Lithuania), and CleanAir Solutions (US) among others are some prominent players in the cleanroom lighting global market as listed by MRFR.

