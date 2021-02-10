Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global AI for Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Cybersecurity development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cynet

FireEye

Check Point

Symantec

Sophos

IBM

JASK

Zensed

Disrupt6

High-Tech Bridge

Status Today

Sovereign Intelligence

Securonix

Fortinet

Cylance

Vectra

Harvest.ai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Critical Infrastructure Security

Application Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SME

Military

Government

Hospital

Individual

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI for Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI for Cybersecurity development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI for Cybersecurity are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

