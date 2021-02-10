Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global AI for Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Cybersecurity development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Cynet
FireEye
Check Point
Symantec
Sophos
IBM
JASK
Zensed
Disrupt6
High-Tech Bridge
Status Today
Sovereign Intelligence
Securonix
Fortinet
Cylance
Vectra
Harvest.ai
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Critical Infrastructure Security
Application Security
Network Security
Cloud Security
Internet of Things (IoT) Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SME
Military
Government
Hospital
Individual
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI for Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI for Cybersecurity development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI for Cybersecurity are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
