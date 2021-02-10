Global Smart Grid ICT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid ICT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid ICT development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Aclara

Aeris

BPL Global

Carlson Wireless

Cisco

Eaton

Elster

Echelon

GridPoint

Itron

Nokia

Oracle

Landis+Gyr

Xylem Inc

Siemens

Spinwave

Tantalus

Tendril

TransData

TI

Trilliant

CommAgility

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei

Motorola Solutions

Qualcomm

Sequans

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Communication Technology

Wired communication technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Family

Office

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Grid ICT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Grid ICT development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid ICT are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

