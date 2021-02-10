Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market is accounted for $18.12 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $34.36 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Increase in demand, price of the electricity, enlarging usage of variable frequency drives and following the best energy efficiency standards in manufacturing VFD are the major factors influencing the market growth. Whereas lack of investments on VFD is lagging back the market growth. As it has huge potential to replace, it provides ample of opportunities for the market to grow. However, healthy competition among the players in the market is challenge for market.

Pumps in Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) application segment holds the largest share witnessing the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rapid industrialisation, oil extraction and considerable growth of construction in developing countries. Asia Pacific is the largest market for variable frequency drives because of rapid industrialization, but Africa and Middle East regions have recorded the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market are Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., GE Energy Power Conversion, Schneider Electric Co., Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation Plc., and Danfoss.

Applications Covered:

Conveyors

Extruders

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Extruder

Other Applications

Drive Types Covered:

DC Drive

Servo Drive

AC Drive

Voltage Ranges Covered:

Medium Voltage (>691 V)

Low Voltage (0–690 V)

Components Covered:

Controller

Drive Controller

AC Motor

Operator Interface

Power Range covered:

High Power Drives (>200 kW)

Medium Power Drives (41 kW–200 kW)

Low Power Drives (6 kW–40 kW)

Micro Power Drives (0–5 kW)

Types of VFD covered:

Cycloconverter or matrix converter (MC)

Voltage-source inverter (VSI) Drive

Variable Torque Drive

Load commutated inverter (LCI) Drive

Current-source inverter (CSI) Drive

Constant Power Drive

Six-step inverter Drive

Doubly fed slip recovery system

Constant Torque Drive

End Users Covered:

Chemical processing

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure Development

Pulp & Papers

Mining & Metals

Power Generation

Food Processing

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/