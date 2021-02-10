Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market is valued approximately at USD 170 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Buffered Oxide Etch, often abbreviated as BOE, is a wet etchant mainly utilized in microfabrication. It is used in etching thin films of silicon nitride or silicon dioxide. BOE is a mixture of a buffering agent, such as ammonium fluoride, and hydrofluoric acid. Distilled HF (usually 49% HF in water) etches silicon dioxide quickly for better process control and also peels photoresist consumed in lithographic patterning. Increasing demand for semiconductor devices, along with the high presence of market player around the world are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry sales is estimated nearly USD 468.8 billion in 2018, an increase from 13.7% in 2017. Thus, the increase in demand of semiconductor is expected to leverage the demand for Buffered Oxide Etch around the world. However, the side-effects of Buffered Oxide Etch such as, skin irritation, eye damage and many more, are the major factor expected to limit the market growth of global Buffered Oxide Etch market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Buffered Oxide Etch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of numerous fluorocarbon manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stella-Chemifa

Morita Chemical

Daikin Industries

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Xiangshui Xinlianhe Chemical

Chengde Yingke Fine Chemical

Changshu Xinhua Chemical

Zhejiang Hailan Chemical Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional Semiconductor Grade

Fine Electronic Grade

Ultra-High Purity Grade

By Application:

Silica Etching

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

