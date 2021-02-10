Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market is valued approximately at USD 170 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Buffered Oxide Etch, often abbreviated as BOE, is a wet etchant mainly utilized in microfabrication. It is used in etching thin films of silicon nitride or silicon dioxide. BOE is a mixture of a buffering agent, such as ammonium fluoride, and hydrofluoric acid. Distilled HF (usually 49% HF in water) etches silicon dioxide quickly for better process control and also peels photoresist consumed in lithographic patterning. Increasing demand for semiconductor devices, along with the high presence of market player around the world are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry sales is estimated nearly USD 468.8 billion in 2018, an increase from 13.7% in 2017. Thus, the increase in demand of semiconductor is expected to leverage the demand for Buffered Oxide Etch around the world. However, the side-effects of Buffered Oxide Etch such as, skin irritation, eye damage and many more, are the major factor expected to limit the market growth of global Buffered Oxide Etch market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Buffered Oxide Etch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of numerous fluorocarbon manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Stella-Chemifa
Morita Chemical
Daikin Industries
Shaowu Huaxin Chemical
Xiangshui Xinlianhe Chemical
Chengde Yingke Fine Chemical
Changshu Xinhua Chemical
Zhejiang Hailan Chemical Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Conventional Semiconductor Grade
Fine Electronic Grade
Ultra-High Purity Grade
By Application:
Silica Etching
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors