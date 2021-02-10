Particle Counter Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen By 2025

Particle Counter Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global particle counter market is expected to register a CAGR of ~7.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 89.23 million in 2018.

A particle counter is a tool for monitoring indoor air quality to understand the concentration of particles in the air in cleanrooms and workplaces. This device would not identify specifically what kinds of dust particulates are present in the air, but it will identify how many airborne particles of a certain size are present in the environment.

The growth of the global particle counter market is determined by numerous factors such as increasing incidence of chronic disorders, stringent regulatory scenario, and the adoption of particle counters to maintain air quality. However, the high cost of particle counters and technical limitations of particle counters is projected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global particle counter market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in expansion, acquisition, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Particle Counter Market Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in the Americas region is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high health care spending, well-developed technology, and growing geriatric population. Additionally, stringent protocol and guidelines by the FDA for the maintenance of the cleanroom environment are driving the market growth. The particle counter market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European particle counter market has been categorized into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Particle counter market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the presence of a huge patient population, rapid development in technology and the expansion of healthcare facilities, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The particle counter market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Particle Counter Market Segmentation

The global particle counter market has been segmented based on product type, modularity, technology, and end-user.

The market, based on product type, has been divided into airborne particle counters and liquid particle counters. The airborne particle counters are likely to hold maximum market share in the global particle counter market due to the increasing use of these particle counters for cleanroom monitoring and the growing stringency of air pollution monitoring.

The global particle counter market based on technology has been segregated into online particle counters and offline particle counters. The online particle counters segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market due to its ability to monitoring solutions in hydraulic and lubricating systems.

The global particle counter market based on modularity has been segregated into portable particle counters, remote particle counters, and handheld particle counters. The portable particle counters segment is anticipated to hold the largest share as they are easy to carry and are designed to save time and money.

The end-user segments of the market are the medical device industry, the pharmaceutical industry, research laboratories, and others. The medical device industry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, due to increased R&D expenditure and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies.

Particle Counter Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global particle counter market are Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. (A Spectris Company), Beckman Coulter (A Danaher Corporation Company), Rion Co., Ltd., Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Inc., TSI Incorporated, Climate Instruments Company, Setra Systems, Met One Instruments, Inc., and Chemtrac, Inc.

