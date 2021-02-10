Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Global Bladder Cancer Treatment Market:

Global bladder cancer treatment market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and poised to grow at CAGR of XX% over 2017-2023. Market for bladder cancer treatment is projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023.

Bladder cancer is a disease in which malignant cells are formed in the tissues of the bladder. Symptoms of bladder cancer include blood in the urine, pain with urination and low back pain. There are three types of bladder cancer that begin in the cells in the lining of the bladder. They are named as transitional cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma.

Increase in incidence rate of bladder cancer cases, technological advancements, drug innovations with regard to the treatment of bladder cancer, government initiatives, the rise in aging of the population, and advanced health care services are expected to drive the market for bladder cancer treatment drugs. In addition, the rise in awareness about bladder diseases, their available therapies in the market, and increase in health care expenditure are driving the global market for bladder cancer treatment drugs. However, the rise in a number of patent expirations, asymptomatic nature of the disease, and rise in the use of generic drugs are some of the major factors restraining the revenue growth of the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market over the forecast period.

Global bladder cancer treatment market is segmented based on cancer type, drug class, and distribution channel:

Based on cancer type, global bladder cancer treatment market is segmented as:

Transitional cell bladder cancer

Invasive bladder cancer

Superficial bladder cancer

Squamous cell bladder cancer

Other rare types

Based on drug class, global bladder cancer treatment market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy

Alkylating agents

Plant alkaloids

Taxanes

Anti-tumour Antibiotics

Anti-metabolites

Topoisomerase inhibitors

Immunotherapy

Tumor-targeting mAbs

DC-Based immunotherapy

Peptide- and DNA-based anticancer vaccines

Immune stimulatory cytokines

Immune modulatory mAbs

Immuno suppressive metabolism Inhibitors

Pattern recognition receptor Agonists

Others

Based on distribution channel, global bladder cancer treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

As per to the National Institute of Health, approximately17,000 women and 45,000 men for every year are diagnosed with the bladder cancer in U.S. only. Market for bladder cancer is rapidly increasing and it is anticipated to grow rapidly from 2016 to 2022 globally. As per to The American Cancer Society, in 2017, estimated bladder cancers in the United States were 79,030 new cases (about 60,490 in men and 18,540 in women) were diagnosed and about 16,870 deaths from bladder cancer (about 12,240 in men and 4,630 in women).Bladder cancer accounts for about 5% of all new cancers in the US. It is the fourth most common cancer in men, but it is less common in women. In addition, the rise in awareness about bladder cancer and its available treatment options in the market, innovation in drug development, and subsequent technological advancements are expected to drive the market for bladder cancer treatment drugs. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, the rise in a number of collaborations and partnerships, new product launches and growing awareness about the availability of bladder cancer treatment drugs are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the market.

Global bladder cancer treatment market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and The Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe, comprise largest market share for the bladder cancer treatment market due to the availability of advanced health care solutions, increase in the bladder cancer cases, rise in concern about bladder problems and development of health care infrastructure in the region. Asia is expected to show a high growth rate in the bladder cancer treatment drugs market during the forecast period due to rise in significant growth in bladder cancer cases, rise in need for the improved bladder cancer treatments and therapies, increasing awareness on cancer diagnosis. Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries, such as India and China, are anticipated to rise the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the players in the global bladder cancer treatment market include AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Celgene Corporation (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc.( U.S.), and Sanofi (France)

In 2017, AstraZeneca received U.S. FDA accelerated approval for Imfinzi (Durvalumab) for the treatment of bladder cancer

In 2016, FDA has granted Biologic License Application and priority review of Roche’s Atezolizumab for the treatment of advanced bladder cancer

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

