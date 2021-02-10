Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Overview

Covid-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.28%. Non-Alcoholic Beer market has witnessed substantial innovation in terms of new product launches along with research & development and collaboration. Also, the overall disposable income of the consumer is increasing over the past few years which in turn leads to surge in sales of non-alcoholic beer during the forecast period.

Non-alcoholic beer refers to low-alcohol content beverage prepared by the fermentation of major ingredients such as malt, hop, water and sometimes yeast (to accelerate the process). The production of non-alcoholic beer is carried out under the controlled process of malting with a set temperature and pH. Removal of alcohol is performed by various techniques such as vacuum distillation, reverse osmosis, or by restricting the ability of the yeast to ferment wort. Every brewery has its own methods and trade secrets on manufacturing non-alcoholic beer.

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in non-alcoholic beer, multiple product launch by non-alcoholic beer market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

The leading market players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Beer Market primarily are ERDINGER WEIBBRAU (Germany), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherland), Big Drop Brewing Co. (U.K.), KROMBACHER BRAUEREI (Germany), Bernard Brewery (Czech Republic), Suntory Beer (Japan)

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in non-alcoholic beer market. Manufacturers indulge in maintaining transparency and allow food traceability in order to manage and mitigate risk and lowering the impact of recalls and lowering liability costs. The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented on the basis type, raw material, process and regions of non-alcoholic beer.

Industry Segment

Global Covid-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these, North America is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America is estimated to reach to USD 2.07 Billion by the end of 2024. The region is projected to grow at a substantial growth of 7.40% during the review period of 2017-2024. However, RoW region is also estimated to grow at a high pace as compare to the other region owing to the increasing acceptance of non-alcoholic beer instead of the other alcoholic beverages.

Key Findings

Middle East countries find a massive opportunity in the non-alcoholic beer market owing to the rising Muslim population in those particular countries. North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.40%. Among the North American country, Mexico is projected to witness a substantial growth of 8.45% during the forecast period of 2017-2024.

