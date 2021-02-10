Global 3D Position and Acoustic Sensor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Acoustic wave sensors are so named because their detection mechanism is a mechanical, or acoustic, wave. As the acoustic wave propagates through or on the surface of the material, any changes to the characteristics of the propagation path affect the velocity and/or amplitude of the wave. Changes in velocity can be monitored by measuring the frequency or phase characteristics of the sensor and can then be correlated to the corresponding physical quantity being measured.
Acoustic wave sensors are competitively priced, inherently rugged, very sensitive, and intrinsically reliable. Some are also capable of being passively and wirelessly interrogated (no sensor power source required).
The global 3D Position and Acoustic Sensor market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3D Position and Acoustic Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Position and Acoustic Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 3D Position and Acoustic Sensor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 3D Position and Acoustic Sensor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ASUSTeK Computer
Cognex Corporation
LMI Technologies
Melexis
Microchip Technology
Microsoft Corporation
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corporation
IFM Electronic
Occipital
OmniVision Technologies
PMD Technologies AG
Qualcomm Technologies
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
SoftKinetic
TriDiCam
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
3D Position Sensor
3D Acoustic Sensor
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Robotics and Drone
Machine Vision and Industrial Automation
Entertainment
Security and Surveillance
Automobile
Others
