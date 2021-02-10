Global Occupant Classification System Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Occupant Classification System Market is valued approximately USD 1.87 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An occupant classification system categorizes the weight or mass of a front seat passenger and automatically turns off the front passenger airbag in certain adverse circumstances. The occupant classification system (OCS) is a part of the air bag system and referred to as the supplemental restraint system. The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe impacts in slow down of various economies and manufacturing of passenger and commercial vehicles that is hampering the growth of occupant classification systems. Deployment of air bags has significantly reduced the driver and passenger fatalities. The occupant classification system is significantly needed in vehicles while air bag deployed to identify the position and weight of the occupant and prevent the driver from any kind of injuries owing to airbag impacts. Thus, the essential application of occupant classification system in vehicles and rising mortalities due to car accidents is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per World Health Organization (WHO) Nearly 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day, that cost loss of around USD 518 billion globally. In Addition, the favorable government initiatives regarding installation of advanced safety systems into vehicles is expected to fuel lucrative thrust to the market growth over the forthcoming period. However, higher installation cost is the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Occupant Classification System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives regarding implementation of advanced safety systems into vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such rapid growth in mortalities due to car accidents in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Occupant Classification System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

AIsin seiki Co Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

IEE Sensing

Aptiv PLC

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

TE Connectivity

ON Semiconductor

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sensor:

Seat belt tension sensor

Pressure sensor

By Component:

Sensors

Air-bag Control Units

By Light Duty Vehicle Class:

Mid-Size

Economy

Luxury

By Electric Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Occupant Classification System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

