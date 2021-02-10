Global DETONATOR Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

The Global

Detonator Market is expected

to be valued at USD 564.97

Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 1.98% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse

of the market in the coming years. A detonator is a device used to trigger an

explosive instrument. The detonator is also called an initiation system and can

be initiated by chemical, mechanical, and electronic systems. Detonator consist

of small explosives, with low ignition temperatures, which provide the

activation energy to start the detonation in the main charge. There are three

types of detonators namely electric, non-electric, and electronic.

Segmental Analysis

The global detonator market is segmented based on type, and

application.

On the basis of type, the non-electric detonator segment is

expected to dominate the market. Non-electric detonator systems have been used

in the explosive industry for many years through cap and fuse methods. Fully

non-electric detonator initiation systems were introduced to offer all the

advantages proposed by electric detonators, along with the added safety

benefits of radio frequency energy, insensitivity to electricity, and

electromagnetic radiation. Moreover, these non-electric detonators can provide

several delays during the blasting operations owing to their ease in designing

larger initiation sequences, which ultimately results in improved operational

flexibility. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand for non-electric

detonator in detonator market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the coal mines segment is expected to

dominate the market. The increasing mining sector in countries, such as India

and China, are expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the coal mines

segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global detonator market spans across

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world.

In 2018,

Asia-Pacific was the leading market with a market value of USD 288.10 million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 334.5 million by 2025 with an impressive 2.25% CAGR during the forecast period.

The region has emerged as one of the highest consumers of metals,

coal, and minerals due to the rapid urbanization and infrastructure

development, demand for efficient power generation, and growth in

manufacturing, food processing, and chemical industries. Thus, the demand for

various metals and coal is increasing all over the region, which is expected to

drive the demand for detonators that are used for extracting metals and coal

through the forecast period.

In 2018, North

America held the second largest market share in the detonator market. The growth of detonator market in North America is estimated to

witness a tremendous pace, owing to the growing construction, mining, and

blasting activities in this region. The high demand for precious and base

metals and the increasing exploration activities are expected to drive the

growth of the mining industry in North America, and, consequently, increased

the demand for detonators in the region. According to the WEO, Special Report:

Offshore Energy Outlook 2017, in 2016, in North America, the total investments

in the mining industry accounted for approximately USD 112 billion. In 2018, the regional market was valued at USD 120.57 million, which is expected to reach USD 133.48 million by 2025 with a 1.56% CAGR during

the forecast period.

Europe is the fastest growing region in the global detonator

market. The stringent government rules and regulations are the main factors for

the growth of the detonator market in the region. Under the directive

2014/28/EU, the European Union (EU) made available explosives for civil use,

which is expected to enhance the demand for detonators for residential and

commercial applications. The regional detonator market is expected to be valued

at USD 58.31 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 1.03% during

the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary

and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the

industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in

addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the global detonator market are Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group CO., LTD (China),

Enaex (Chile), BME South Africa (South Africa), Sasol (South Africa), Austin

Detonator (Czech Republic), Orica Limited (Australia), Dyno Nobel (US), AEL

Intelligent Blasting (South Africa), and MAXAM (Australia), and Poly Permanente

Union Holding Group Limited (China)

Orica Limited strategizes to improve its management structure to

increase its global presence. It focuses on brand advertisements and expanding

its diversified product business. The company plans to increase its investments

in research and development to cater to the growing industrialization

activities, across the globe. Additionally, it also focuses on regular

developments by introducing products and expanding its global footprint through

strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance its position in the global market.

Dyno Nobel focuses on factors such as product and service quality,

scope of products and services, and response time to cater to the specific

requirements of its clients. It concentrates on product development as a

strategy to enhance its product portfolio to cater to a wider range of

applications. The company has been working on improving its production process,

optimizing its distributor network, and investing in research and development

to improve its flexibility, integrity, and product quality and achieve customer

satisfaction.

