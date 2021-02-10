Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

Aviation fuel mainly includes aviation gasoline for igniting piston engine and jet fuel for gas turbine engine. Renewable aviation fuel is renewable material.
The global Renewable Aviation Fuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Renewable Aviation Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Renewable Aviation Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amyris
LanzaTech
General Biomass
SGB
UOP
Neste
TOTAL
Byogy
Sundrop Fuels
AltAir Fuels
BP
Chevron
Aemetis
REG Synthetic Fuels
Gevo
Terrabon
Envergent
Solazyme
INEOS
DONG Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Algal Biofuel
Plant Biofuel
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Defense
Others
