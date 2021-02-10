Applicant Tracking System Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Applicant Tracking System Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Applicant Tracking System Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Applicant Tracking System market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1312 million by 2025, from USD 1100.1 million in 2019.

The Applicant Tracking System market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Applicant Tracking System are:

Workable Software

Jobvite

BambooHR

Zoho

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Softgarden

Oracle

Lever

ICIMS

Workday

Conrep

Greenhouse Software

IBM (Kenexa)

CATS Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

TalentReef

ClearCompany

ApplicantPro

SmartSearch

COMPAS Technology

IKraft Solutions

By Type, Applicant Tracking System market has been segmented into:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Application, Applicant Tracking System has been segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Applicant Tracking System market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Applicant Tracking System market.

1 Applicant Tracking System Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Size by Regions

5 North America Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

8 South America Applicant Tracking System Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Applicant Tracking System by Countries

10 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Segment by Type

11 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Segment by Application

12 Global Applicant Tracking System Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

