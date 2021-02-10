Industrial Boiler Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Segmentation, Market Players, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Industrial Boiler Market – Overview

Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply heated waste or steam to an industrial process. They are the primary equipment used in industries to for steam generation and supply. The Global Industrial Boiler Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to growing demand from food processing sector. One of the foremost concern of food processing firms is the elimination of microbiological threats. Heat is one of the most common methods utilized to reduce or eliminate any microbiological threats. Hence, there has been a rapid surge of integration of Industrial boilers into food processing industry, in recent times.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Industrial Boiler is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Global Industrial Boiler market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2027).

Recently, natural gas and biomass industrial boilers have been replacing traditional coal based boilers in developed economies, owing to their significantly lower operational costs than other fuels. The steady rise in adoption of green fuels for industrial boilers, across the globe, is increasing the demand in industrial boiler market. However, high maintenance cost is the factor may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Industrial Boiler Market – Competitive Analysis

Global Industrial Boiler Market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and medium players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Manufacturers operating in the market strive to deliver innovative solutions that improve the design and manufacturing processes of business around the world. Focusing upon the competitive edge, Industrial Boiler manufacturers strive to develop products that can deliver optimal efficient, convenience and reliability. Utilizing their international and regional presence, these manufacturers assure their customers with the consistency in product & service quality. Manufacturers strive to develop their product portfolio with a wide range of Industrial Boiler for every application.

Industry News

Cleaver-Brooks, provider of boiler-room products and systems, has announced the acquisition of two Texas-based boiler sales and service companies: Holman Boiler Works Inc. and Affiliated Power Services (APS).

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has announced that it has signed a Technology License Agreement (TLA) for the Selective Catalyst Reduction System (SCR System) with L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Ltd. (LMB), a joint venture company of Larsen & Toubro Limited and MHPS.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for a boiler, a steam turbine and a generator for the San Buenaventura Power Plant, a 500 megawatt (MW) ultra-supercritical-pressure (Note) coal-fired power generation plant to be built by San Buenaventura Power Ltd., a special purpose company (SPC), in the Philippines.

Industrial Boiler Market – Segmentation

Global Industrial Boiler Market is segmented in to two key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, market is segmented into Pulverized Coal Fired, Fluidized Bed, Packaged, Heat Recovery Steam Generators, and others.

On the basis of fuel type, market is segmented into Oil, Coal, Gas, and other fuels.

On the basis of pressure range, market is segmented into High and Low.

On the basis of End-Users, market is segmented into oil & gas, power, food & beverage, textile, pulp and paper, and others.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Industrial Boiler Market – Regional Analysis

North America region dominates the global Industrial Boiler Market and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rapid installation of several power plants has led to the increased demand for industrial boilers in the region. The U.S. is the major contributor in North America region.

Asia Pacific is another major region for the industrial boiler. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major market in Asia Pacific region. The increase in number of investments in petrochemicals refinery projects such as ethylene steam cracker project will be one of the major factors fueling market growth in this region. Key players across the globe are gradually shifting their production facilities to cater to high potential markets in Asia Pacific mainly due to the availability of low-cost labor and ample raw material stocks. This has the positive influence on the growth of the market. Middle East regions is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to growing demand from power plants & refineries.

Key Players:

Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), Thermax Ltd. (India), GE Alstom SA.(France), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(India), Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.(China), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan), Hitachi Ltd.(Japan). are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Industrial Boiler Market.

