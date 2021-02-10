Global Sport Fishing Rods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Sports Fishing Rods are rods used for fishing.

The global Sport Fishing Rods market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sport Fishing Rods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sport Fishing Rods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sport Fishing Rods in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sport Fishing Rods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Newell

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

Pokee Fishing

Eagle Claw

Cabela’s Inc.

St. Croix Rods

Tica Fishing

Tiemco

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fiberglass Fishing Rods

Graphite Fishing Rods

Others

Segment by Application

Freshwater

Saltwater

