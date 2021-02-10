Transplant Diagnostics Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Growth Prospects

Transplant Diagnostics Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report on Global Transplant Diagnostics Market showcases that the market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to the increased demand for organ transplant surgeries. There has been a colossal rise in chronic diseases that leads to organ failure. Transplant diagnostics are tests performed to verify the compatibility between the recipient and donor before and after transplantation. With the increase in chronic diseases, the transplant diagnostic market is expected to grow at a faster rate soon.

There have been notable technological advancements in transplant diagnostics to provide better and advanced options for organ transplant. While the emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) holds possible opportunities, the market for transplant diagnostics in the developed countries is in a mature phase.

Transplant Diagnostics Market – Competitive Landscape

Companies enlisted in MRFR report on the transplant diagnostics market are

· Illumina, Inc.,

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

· bioMérieux,

· A.F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

· Becton Dickinson & Company,

· QIAGEN N.V., and others.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the diagnostics market has been segmented into non molecular assay and molecular assay; wherein the molecular assay segment can be segregated into PCR based and segmented based. These techniques are used in monitoring and diagnosing diseases, decide therapies, and detecting risk for individual patients.

On the basis of components, the market has been segmented into instrument and equipment, reagents and consumables, and software and services. Continuous healthcare research are resulting in advanced treatments like organ transplants and stem cell therapy.

Based on application, the market can be categorized into research and diagnostic application; wherein the diagnostic application can be further segmented into histocompatibility testing, blood profiling, research applications and infectious disease diagnostics.

The transplant diagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of organ type into kidney, liver, heart, lung and pancreas. Kidney being the most widely transplanted organ, holding a share of 65 %. According to the National Key Foundation, around 3,000 new patients are added to the waiting list every month worldwide. Due to the over consumption of unhealthy diet and alcohol, there has been an increase in disease like renal diseases and diabetes, which in turn has contributed to the growth of the transplant diagnostics market.

Based on the method, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. These methods are used to identify donors which have or could be infected. This step is pivotal in preventing and alleviating the transmission of infectious diseases through organs.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into research laboratories, hospitals, transplant centers and commercial service providers.

Industry Developments

A molecular diagnostics company, CareDx, Inc., focused on the development, discovery and commercialization of high-value and clinically differentiated diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, declares a Living Donor Employee Recovery Policy that supports employees who donate bone marrow or an organ.

Regional Analysis

The global market for transplant diagnosis can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America dominated the global transplant diagnostic market. The major factor driving the growth of the North America market is the increasing demand for diagnostic tools, advanced techniques, and healthcare expenditure.

While Europe is the second largest country in this market, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing country for this market during the forecast period due to its flourishing medical tourism in countries like India. The large patient pool vulnerable to chronic diseases is the biggest driving factor of the market.

