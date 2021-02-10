World Beef Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Beef is the culinary name for meat from cattle. Humans have been eating beef since prehistoric times. Beef is a complete source of protein (meaning that it provides all 20 of the amino acids), and provides many of the essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that humans need.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Beef , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Beef market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Frozen Beef

Fresh Beef

By End-User / Application

Foodservice customers

Retail & Grocery Store Chains

By-Products Processors

Others

By Company

Friona Industries, L.P

Cactus Feeders

Cargill Cattle Feeders

Cattle Empire LLC

J. R. Simplot Co.

JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC

