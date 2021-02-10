Infection control Market Expected To Increase At A CAGR 7.5% Through 2023

Infection Control Market Analysis

Generally, infections result from microorganisms namely fungi, virus and bacteria and is categorized into different types. Some of the most common forms of infections include STDs (sexually transmitted diseases), skin infections, respiratory and lung infections, ear infections, eye infections, common childhood infections, intestinal and stomach infections and HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections). There are various steps that can control and prevent such infections such as washing hands thoroughly, immunization and using protective clothing mainly gloves and masks while sneezing and coughing. The global infection control market is prognosticated to have a promising growth at an alluring 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023) following the increasing awareness in healthcare sector and burgeoning infection outbreaks.

Get customized Sample with complete Toc, Inclusive of COVID-19 Industry Analysis @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5901

There are several factors that is fueling the growth of the infection control market. These factors according to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections, rising surgical procedures, rapidly growing medical device, life science and pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for food sterilization, growing geriatric population, increasing cases of dental caries as well as other periodontal diseases, increasing awareness on infection risks that are healthcare associated, infection control programs for preventing disease transmission, advancements in technology in equipment utilized in sterilization procedures, various initiatives undertaken by the governmental organizations for controlling infections, increasing mergers and acquisitions amid different healthcare companies and rapid product launches. On the contrary, imposition of strict regulations for approval of equipment utilized in sterilization may hamper the growth of the infection control market.

Infection Control Market Regional Analysis

The global infection control market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominated the global infection control market owing to the constant technological innovations due to the increasing competitiveness among the key players to ensure proper sterilization and disinfection, growing demand for infection control products and services for minimizing the prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and increasing number of surgical procedures in the region.

The European region is the second largest market for global infection control due to the adoption of new therapies, skilled medical professionals, and availability of advanced treatment facilities.

The increase in awareness of infections and other diseases coupled with the aging population and the penetration of key players in the region are factors that drive the market growth of infection control in emerging countries of Asia Pacific. Besides, the growing initiatives of World Health Organization (WHO) in countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to foster the strengthening of major Asian countries in the future.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases along with the demand for diagnosis of infections in remote areas.

Infection Control Market Segmentation

The global infection control market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global infection control market can be segmented into disinfection products, sterilization products and services, and others.

Disinfection products are categorized into disinfectants, medical nonwovens, disinfectors, and endoscope reprocessors.

Disinfectants are categorized into type, formulation, and EPA classification.

Disinfectants by type are classified into hand disinfectants, skin disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, and surface disinfectants. The disinfectant by formulation is categorized into disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids, and disinfectant sprays. The EPA classification is categorized into low-level disinfectants, intermediate-level disinfectants, and high-level disinfectants.

Medical nonwovens are classified into surgical drapes, surgical gowns, sterilization wraps, and face masks. Disinfectors are classified into washer disinfectors, flusher disinfectors, and UV ray disinfectors. The endoscope reprocessors are classified into automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope tracking systems, and other endoscopic reprocessing products.

Sterilization products and services are classified into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, by type, and consumables and accessories.

Sterilization equipment are segmented into heat sterilization equipment, low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, and radiation sterilization. Heat sterilization equipment are categorized into moist heat sterilizers and dry heat sterilizers. The low-temperature sterilization is categorized into Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers (EtO), hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, ozone sterilizers, formaldehyde sterilizers, and other low-temperature sterilization.

Contract sterilization services, by type are segmented into Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (EtO) services, gamma sterilization services, e-beam sterilization services, steam sterilization services, and other contract sterilization services.

Consumables and accessories are segmented into sterilization indicators, sterilant cassettes, and other consumables and accessories.

On the basis of end-user, the global infection control market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, life sciences industry, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, food industry, and others.

Infection Control Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global infection control market are STERIS Corporation (U.K.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Healthcare Company (U.S.), Sotera Health (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Halyard Health (U.S.), Metrex Research (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.), Pal Internation (U.K.), Nordion, Inc. (U.S.), Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-marble-market-2021-industry-size-growth-trends-demand-analysis-company-profiles-future-scope-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/freight-and-logistics-market-2021-industry-size-share-development-trends-top-manufacturers-segmentation-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/protein-hydrolysates-market-top-key-players-2020-glanbia-plc-kerry-group-plc-arla-foods-abbott-laboratories-and-amco-proteins-fast-forward-research-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/specialty-ink-market-growth-share-key-players-regional-demand-trends-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/soups-market-competition-and-forecast-market-size-by-players-type-application-forecast-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/outdoor-furniture-market-2021-industry-share-trends-outlook-growth-insights-company-profiles-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pulses-ingredients-market-key-players-product-and-production-information-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vertical-garden-construction-market-2021-industry-size-trends-growth-analysis-development-factors-key-players-regional-demand-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/packaged-coconut-water-market-growth-2019–2023-top-manufacturers-share-mergers-and-acquisitions-expansion-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/corrugated-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-share-trends-growth-factors-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

https://thedailychronicle.in/