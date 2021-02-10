Global Pre Harvest Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Pre-harvest is defined as the activities on ranch or farm that occur are before the final products are sold. Pre-harvest equipment are used to activities done on the agriculture farming within a short period of time and less man power.

The main market drivers are increase in the agriculture farming due to rise in population around the world, technological advancements such as development of the self-propelled pre-harvest equipment, and high adoption of mechanical pre-harvesting procedures in developed and developing countries.

The global Pre Harvest Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pre Harvest Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pre Harvest Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pre Harvest Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pre Harvest Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Deere

AGCO

CNH

Mahindra & Mahindra

Valmont Industries

Kubota

Yanmar

Bucher Industries

Escorts

Horsch Maschinen

Netafim

Iseki

EXEL Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Primary Tillage Equipment

Secondary Tillage Equipment

Planting Equipment

Irrigation Equipment

Crop Protection

Fertilizers Equipment

Segment by Application

Agricultural

Experimental

