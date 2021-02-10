Global Lemonade Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Lemonade drinks are the drinks manufactured using lemon or lemon concentrates as the major ingredient. These flavors are commonly found in soft drinks, juices, and others. Apart from lemon, lemonade drinks are also manufactured in different flavors like raspberry, strawberry, and others.

Most lemonade varieties can be separated into two distinct types: cloudy or clear; each is known simply as “lemonade” (or a cognate) in countries where dominant. Cloudy lemonade, generally found in North America and India, is traditionally a homemade drink using lemon juice, water, and a sweetener such as cane sugar or honey.

The global Lemonade Drinks market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a

CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lemonade Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lemonade Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Lemonade Drinks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Lemonade Drinks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Britvic

Coca-Cola

Dr Pepper Snapple

PepsiCo

AriZona Beverages

Bisleri

Hydro One Beverages

The Kraft Heinz Company

Newman’s Own

Old Orchard Brands

Parle Agro

Prairie Farms Dairy

Sunny Delight Beverages

Tampico Beverages

Turkey Hill Dairy

White Rock Beverages

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Clear Lemonade

Cloudy Lemonade

Segment by Application

Carbonated Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Juices and other drinks

