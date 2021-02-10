Global Whole Milk Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Whole Milk Powder (WMP) is the product resulting from the partial removal of water from pasteurized milk.
The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region.
The global Whole Milk Powder market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Whole Milk Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Whole Milk Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Whole Milk Powder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Whole Milk Powder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HiPP
Verla
OMSCo
Prolactal
Ingredia
Aurora Foods Dairy
OGNI
Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition
Triballat Ingredients
Organic West Milk
Royal Farm
RUMI (Hoogwegt)
SunOpta
NowFood
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Regular Type
Instant Type
Segment by Application
Infant Formulas
Confections
Bakery Products
Other
