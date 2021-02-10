Global Whole Milk Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Whole Milk Powder (WMP) is the product resulting from the partial removal of water from pasteurized milk.

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region.

The global Whole Milk Powder market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Whole Milk Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Whole Milk Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Whole Milk Powder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Whole Milk Powder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HiPP

Verla

OMSCo

Prolactal

Ingredia

Aurora Foods Dairy

OGNI

Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition

Triballat Ingredients

Organic West Milk

Royal Farm

RUMI (Hoogwegt)

SunOpta

NowFood

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Regular Type

Instant Type

Segment by Application

Infant Formulas

Confections

Bakery Products

Other

