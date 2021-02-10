Global BEARING Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Bearing Market Drivers:

The wide

application of bearings in the automotive industry is acting as one of the

major driving forces for generating a colossal demand for bearings in the

global market. The increasing application of bearings in various industrial

sectors, such as electronics, railway, aerospace, mining and construction,

manufacturing and transport and others, is fueling the expansion of the global

bearing market. The various benefits of bearings, that include reduced

lubricant consumption, reduction in energy consumption and enhanced equipment

performance, are inducing the demand for bearings in multiple industries.

technological advancements, such as incorporation of the sensor unit with

bearings among others, are anticipated to offer higher opportunities for the

growth of the global bearing market. Increasing investments in research and

development, by the manufacturers of bearing market, to introduce innovative,

cost-effective, high-efficiency bearings is fueling the expansion of the global

bearing market. The advancement in lubrication technology and inclination

towards the use of light-weight components are creating high demand for

bearings leading to the growth of the global bearing market. The demand for the

application-specific bearing is anticipated to emerge as a significant market

trend, leading to a noteworthy growth of the global bearing market.

The global

bearing market has been segmented on the basis of product and application. On

the basis of product, the bearing market is segmented into plain bearing, ball

bearing, roller bearing and others. Among these, the ball bearing segment

dominated the global bearing market in 2015. However, the roller bearing

segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period as

this product provides reduced friction and can sustain heavy radial load and

shock or impact loading as compared to ball bearing.

On the basis

of application, the global bearing market is segmented into automotive,

electronics, aerospace, construction and others. Among these, the automotive

segment is dominating the global bearing market and the aerospace segment is

anticipated to project the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Detailed

Regional Analysis:

On the basis

of region, the global bearing market has been segmented into North America, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is

anticipated to dominate the global bearing market due to the rapid expansion of

automotive, construction and other industries in this region. The robust growth

of automotive, construction, mining and aerospace industries in North America

and European region is fueling the expansion of the bearing market in this

region. The rapid infrastructural and industrial development is influencing the

expansion of the global bearing market in the rest of the world.

Competitive

Analysis:

The constant

surge in investment for research and development by the major manufacturers to

introduce innovative products in the market is triggering the competition among

the players of the global bearing market. In May 2018, NTN Corporation (Japan)

has launched a new product called ‘sHUB,’ a hub bearing with steering assist

function, which can be equipped on the front wheels of the vehicles.

The leading

players in the global bearing market are NTN Corporation (Japan), Svenska

Kullagerfabriken AB (Sweden), Schaeffler Group (Germany), NSK Ltd. (Japan), The

Timken Company (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Japan),

The Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GKN plc.(U.K.) Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. (Japan)

and others.

