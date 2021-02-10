Moebius Syndrome Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2023

Market Highlights

Moebius syndrome is a rare congenital condition that is associated with abnormalities of the facial nerves. The major symptoms of Moebius syndrome are dental problems, difficulties with speech and frequent drooling, high palate, Poland’s syndrome, irritated and dry eyes, strabismus, and others.

A number of factors such as growing awareness, technological advancements, unmet medical needs, increasing government assistance, rising healthcare expenditure in the developed countries, improving regulatory framework, increasing adoption rate, and rising funding and reimbursement policies are propelling the growth of the global Moebius syndrome market.

However, infections and injuries caused by surgical devices, complications associated with the treatments and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market over the review period.

It is estimated that the Moebius Syndrome Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the Moebius syndrome market owing to the rising awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention in 2015, the total health expenditure in the United States was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion and the hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

Europe holds the second position in the Moebius syndrome market. It is expected that the support provided by the government authorities for research & development and initiatives taken to improve the reimbursement policies in healthcare is likely to drive the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Moebius syndrome market owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also improving in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure in Australia was USD 170.4 billion, which is recorded to be 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global Moebius syndrome market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is classified as Group I, Group II, Group III, and Group IV.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as surgery, temporalis transfer, parotidectomy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, splints, prosthesis, braces, and others. The surgery segment is further classified into eyelid surgery, ponseti method, hand surgery, tracheotomy, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into medical device companies, hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global Moebius syndrome market are Alcon Laboratories, Inc, All Vascular, Pty Ltd., Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Gray Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and others.