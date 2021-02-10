Global AUTOMOTIVE MOTOR OIL Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Overview

The Global Automotive Motor Oil Market is expected to be valued at USD 28.30 Million metric tons by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period (2019–2026).

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. The automotive motor oil is used to reduce metal-to-metal contact in order to minimize overall friction and reduce damage. The main advantage of motor oil is to protect and improve the overall functioning of engines in passenger car and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Moreover, the passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: samplelinknotfound

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. The automotive motor oil is used to reduce metal-to-metal contact in order to minimize overall friction and reduce damage. The main advantage of motor oil is to protect and improve the overall functioning of engines in passenger car and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Moreover, the passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons. Such oils prevent the occurrence of corrosion and rust as well as obstruct the formation of deposits in the engine. There are four types of automotive motor oil which includes conventional motor oil, high-mileage motor oil, synthetic blend motor oil, and full synthetic motor oil.

Also read: https://telegra.ph/Automotive-Motor-Oil-Market-Size-Share-Key-Findings-Segmentation-Development-Trends-Revenue-and-In-Depth-Analysis-with-Specifica-01-07

Competitive Analysis

Some of the Key Industry Participants of the Global Automotive Motor Oil Market are Chevron Corporation (US), BP PLC (UK), Total (France), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), Petro‐Canada Lubricants Inc. (Canada), GP Petroleums Ltd (India), Caltex Australia (Australia), Petromin Corporation (Saudi Arabia), China National Petroleum Corporation (China).

Also read: http://www.lambdafind.com/link/702466/solar-thermal-collectors-market-research-report-and-forecast-2021-2025

Exxon Mobil aims to increase its share in the global automotive motor oil market and expand its revenue by investing in proprietary technologies. It is focused on product development and acquisitions for catering to the changing requirements of the automotive industry. For instance, in June 2018, the company acquired PT Federal Karyatama for strengthening its market position in Indonesia.

Shell is working in collaboration with customers, governments, business partners, investors, and other stakeholders for strengthening its position in the global market. It is focused on producing low-carbon emission automotive motor oil to cater to the changing needs of the automotive industry. It aims to increase its production capacity by acquiring new production sites and expanding its production base by increasing its capital investments, which is expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2020.

Also Read: https://steverey2709.tumblr.com/post/642103583780814848/solar-thermal-collectors-market-research-report

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automotive motor oil market is segmented based on type, sales channel, and vehicle type. By type, the global automotive motor oil market is segmented into conventional, synthetic blend, full synthetic, and high mileage. The synthetic blend segment held the largest market share in 2018. The synthetic blend is also called semi-synthetic oil, which is manufactured from conventional and synthetic oil. This oil is manufactured to derive the benefits of both synthetic and conventional oil, while reducing their drawbacks. The synthetic blend provides much better protection and performance.

ALSO READ: https://energyandpowerlatestreports.over-blog.com/2021/02/solar-thermal-collectors-market-2021-developing-trade-with-swot-forecast-outline-2025.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/