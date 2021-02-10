Global AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview
Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to be valued at USD 5,579.3 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.85% during
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7751
the forecast period (2019–2025).
The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse
of the market in the coming years. Automated guided vehicle is a computer
controlled and battery-powered load carrier that runs in a warehouse or on the
plant floor without the need of an onboard operator or driver. AGVs can improve
efficiency and productivity as well as they can reduce product damage and labor
costs.
Also read: https://telegra.ph/Automated-Guided-Vehicle-Industry-2021-COVID-19-Impact-Overview-Dynamics-Key-Players-Opportunities-and-Forecast-to-2023-01-25
AGVs are useful in various operational applications such as pallet
transportation of goods, loading and handling, pallet wrapping, tracking of
cartons and products, and barcode scanning. They are used in various end-use
industries, which include logistics & distribution, automotive, electrical &
electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and plastics & polymers.
There are various types of AGVs, and they are tow vehicle, unit load carrier,
forklift vehicle, assembly, line vehicles, and pallet trucks.
Also read: https://industry-analysis-reports.blogspot.com/2021/01/bioplastic%20packaging%20market.html
Segmental Analysis
The global market for automated guided vehicle is segmented based
on vehicle type, technology, application and industry. On the basis of vehicle
type, the tow vehicle segment is expected to dominate the global market. Tow
AGVs work to add and remove the non-powered vehicles to/from the AGV vehicle at
designated stops along a path can navigate a basic loop or a more complicated
preprogrammed pathway, but typical towing vehicles do not reverse and need the
looping system. The non-powered vehicles that are generally towed by towing
vehicles include quad steer carts, wagon wheel style trailers, hospital carts,
dollies, hand trucks, and maintenance carts and are useful for applications
such as heavy lifting, tugging or towing, load transferring, pallet loading and
unloading, and load positioning. Such factors are expected to drive the growth
of the tow vehicle segment.
Also Read: https://automationservicemarketoverview.hatenablog.com/entry/2021/01/29/205712?_ga=2.123710797.75602204.1611921434-255839989.1611921434
By technology, the laser guidance segment is expected to dominate
the market. The laser guidance is a non-wire guided navigation system that uses
targets in predictable locations and is the most popular navigation system in
North America and Western Europe. The laser guidance technology relies on
mounted laser scanners to function accurately as the scanners emit a laser onto
a target, then reflects it. The AGV determines the target distance based on the
amount of time it takes for the reflection to return and orients itself in
relation to its distance from the target.
ALSO READ: https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/current-transducer-market-2021-survey-regional-supply-and-value-chain-analysis-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)