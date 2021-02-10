Global AGRICULTURE EQUIPMENT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

As per the research by Market Research Future

Reports (MRFR), the global powered agriculture equipment market is projected to

value USD 99.89 Billion with a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The

latest technologies and the innovation in agricultural equipment is the major

factor driving the global powered agriculture equipment market 2020.

The

increasing disposable income, implementation of advanced technology in the

agricultural equipment are giving the major growth opportunities to the market

players. Besides, increasing demand for the equipped tractors, rapidly growing

online and offline food service centers, rising sales and production of farm

equipment, and subsidies on agricultural equipment are some of the significant

factors affecting the global market.

Due to the unforeseen outbreak of the pandemic

Coronavirus, there has been a significant change in market dynamics. Various

regions have been affected due to the pandemic. We will provide COVID-19 impact

analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The global powered agriculture equipment market can be classified

on the basis of function, productive type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of function, the global powered

agriculture equipment market can be classified into harvesting,

planting & fertilizing, haying, plowing & cultivation, and others.

On the basis of product type, the global powered

agriculture equipment market can be classified into the tractor, harvester,

cultivation & soil separation equipment, and others.

On the basis of the sales channel, the global

powered agriculture equipment market can be classified into aftermarket and OEM.

On the basis of region, the global powered

agriculture equipment market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North

America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Key

Players

The forefront

players of the global agriculture equipment market are SDF S.P.A. (Italy), John

Deere & Co. (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

(India), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CNH Industrial (U.K), CLAAS Group

(Germany), Escorts Group (India), Alamo Group Inc. (U.S.), Iseki & Co. Ltd

(Japan), and others.

