Global AGRICULTURE EQUIPMENT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

As per the research by Market Research Future
Reports (MRFR), the global powered agriculture equipment market is projected to
value USD 99.89 Billion with a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The
latest technologies and the innovation in agricultural equipment is the major
factor driving the global powered agriculture equipment market 2020.
The
increasing disposable income, implementation of advanced technology in the
agricultural equipment are giving the major growth opportunities to the market
players. Besides, increasing demand for the equipped tractors, rapidly growing
online and offline food service centers, rising sales and production of farm
equipment, and subsidies on agricultural equipment are some of the significant
factors affecting the global market.
Due to the unforeseen outbreak of the pandemic
Coronavirus, there has been a significant change in market dynamics. Various
regions have been affected due to the pandemic. We will provide COVID-19 impact
analysis with the report.
Market Segmentation
The global powered agriculture equipment market can be classified
on the basis of function, productive type, sales channel, and region.
On the basis of function, the global powered
agriculture equipment market can be classified into harvesting,
planting & fertilizing, haying, plowing & cultivation, and others.
On the basis of product type, the global powered
agriculture equipment market can be classified into the tractor, harvester,
cultivation & soil separation equipment, and others.
On the basis of the sales channel, the global
powered agriculture equipment market can be classified into aftermarket and OEM.
On the basis of region, the global powered
agriculture equipment market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North
America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Key
Players
The forefront
players of the global agriculture equipment market are SDF S.P.A. (Italy), John
Deere & Co. (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
(India), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CNH Industrial (U.K), CLAAS Group
(Germany), Escorts Group (India), Alamo Group Inc. (U.S.), Iseki & Co. Ltd
(Japan), and others.
