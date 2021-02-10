Global ASIA-PACIFIC HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Heavy Construction Equipment Asia Pacific Market – Overview

Heavy construction equipment has been proved as a backbone for construction industry in order to save a lot of time and labour cost. There are several equipment that serve various purpose at construction sites. Various activities including earthmoving, material handling, transporting materials, etc. are catered by heavy construction equipment. High investments of construction industry in BRIC countries are driving the growth for heavy construction equipment market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the Asia Pacific Heavy Construction Equipment market are that of new product development.

On May 2017, Volvo CE has unveiled electric compact excavator prototype that delivers zero emission 10 times higher efficiency, 10 times lower noise levels and reduced total cost of ownership.

On September 2016, Hitachi Construction Machinery Develops Object Detect Assist Technology for Mining Dump Trucks that will detect the obstacle when operator are driving, stopping, or starting mining dump trucks.

In 2017, Aregger AG has partnered with Liebherr Machines Bulle S.A (Switzerland) for providing customised demolition excavator. This will widen their product portfolio.

In December, 2016 – JCB India launched seven new products at Bauma ConExpo. With the launch of these products, the company positioned itself as a full range infrastructure equipment partner. Moreover, the growing construction industry has been the major reason behind this product launch. The growing construction industry has resulted in growth of heavy construction equipment market.

Heavy Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Heavy Construction Equipment market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Addition of new technologies to the existing systems has been an ongoing trend within the market. Adoption of these equipment has been increasing over the time. High cost of heavy construction equipment is one of the major factors supporting retrofitted equipment. Some of the major players operating within heavy construction equipment market arena include Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Komatsu Ltd.,, and others.

