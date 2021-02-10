Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) solutions use analytics to build the standard profiles and behaviors of users and entities (hosts, applications, network traffic and data repositories) across time and peer group horizons. Activity that is anomalous to these standard baselines is presented as suspicious, and packaged analytics applied on these anomalies can help discover threats and potential incidents. The most common use cases sought by enterprises are detecting malicious insiders and external attackers infiltrating their organizations (compromised insiders).

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Varonis

Exabeam

Microsoft

Rapid 7

ObservelT

LogRhythm

Splunk

Securonix

Preempt

Gurucul

Veriato

Balabit

BizAcuity

Interset

Niara

Bottomline Technologies

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

Detect Insider Threats

Detect Compromised Accounts

Detect Brute-Force Attacks

Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users

Detect Breach of Protected Data

