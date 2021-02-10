Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, we analyze the Neo and Challenger Bank industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024.
At the same time, we classify different Neo and Challenger Bank based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Neo and Challenger Bank industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
Key players in global Neo and Challenger Bank market include:
Atom Bank
Movencorp
Simple Finance Technology
Fidor Group
N26
Pockit
Ubank
Monzo Bank
MyBank (Alibaba Group)
Holvi Bank
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
Hello Bank
Koho Bank
Rocket Bank
Soon Banque
Digibank
Timo
Jibun
Jenius
K Bank
Kakao Bank
Starling Bank
Tandem Bank
Market segmentation, by product types:
Neobanks
Challenger Banks
Market segmentation, by applications:
Personal Consumers
Business Organizations
Market segmentation, by regions:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
