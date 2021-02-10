Global liquid analytical instrument market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global liquid analytical instrument market was valued at US$ 401.23 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 640.46 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.02% during a forecast period.

Liquid analytical instruments are used for monitoring process chemistry including water quality, providing process optimization and control. Common measurements include pH, resistivity, ORP, conductivity, percent concentration, and dissolved oxygen. Liquid analysis is necessary for protecting capital assets including boilers and cooling towers, minimizing maintenance, by preventing corrosion, and maximizing uptime.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding liquid analytical instrument market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by instrument, end use, application, and region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

Increasing demand for liquid analyzers to lower processing costs and decrease non-compliant waste is estimated to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing product demand for inspection of water quality in the water and wastewater management industry is boosting the market growth. Stringent environmental and government systems are driving the adoption of liquid analytical instruments in a number of end-use industries. However, shortage of skilled labor results in non-operational regulations, as well as high maintenance costs of these analyzers, is hampering the market growth.

The pH/ORP analyzers segment is expected to highest market share in the global liquid analytical instrument market during the forecast period owing to the growing need for pH/ORP analyzers for accurate measurement of the hardness of water. These analyzers display the measurement and transmission rating of pH, ORP or ISE in the various applications in the water and wastewater sector.

Wastewater management is projected to the fastest-growing segment in the global liquid analytical instrument market due to improved focus on environmental protection, safety, and real-time data monitoring of water purification processes. Liquid analyzers offer aeration control in wastewater treatment plants.

North America dominated the global liquid analytical instrument market in 2017. Coupled with stringent environmental regulations regarding wastewater management has fueled the sale of liquid analytical instruments in countries such as Canada and U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Some of the key players in the global liquid analytical instrument market are ABB Ltd., Analytical Systems Keco, Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress-Hauser Management AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Scope of the Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market by Instrument

pH/ORP Analyzers

Turbidity Analyzers

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Ammonium Analyzer

Chlorine Analyzers

Near Infrared Analyzers

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market by End-Use

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology industry

Academic research

Others

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market by Application

Water Purification

Liquid Chemistry Monitoring

Drug Discovery

Wastewater Management

Others

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market

ABB Ltd.

Analytical Systems Keco.

Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress-Hauser Management AG.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

AMETEK

Analytik Jena

Danaher

GE

Omega Engineering

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Metrohm

