Global Dry Shampoo Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

This report studies the Dry Shampoo market, From reviving limp hair and banishing greasy scalps to boosting voluminous roots, dry shampoo offers a magical promise to users: fresher hair, no soap and water required. Dry Shampoo is more convenient.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, and Japan. North America is the largest consumption regions; Europe is following with share about 38.8%. The revenue share of North America, Europe, China and Japan is 38.8%, 36.4%, 9.7% and 4.2% in 2016.

Church & Dwight is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which revenue has reached 130 M USD in 2016, and followed competitors are P&G, Unilever, L’Oreal, Henkel, etc.

The price of dry shampoo keeps fluctuation in 2016. The price is at about 1318 USD/Oz in 2016. The product profit margin is about 48.58% in 2016, and it also fluctuation in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to fluctuation. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global Dry Shampoo market is valued at 610 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1670 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dry Shampoo market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dry Shampoo in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dry Shampoo in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dry Shampoo market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dry Shampoo market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Church & Dwight

P&G

Unilever

L’Oreal

Henkel

Pierre Fabre

Sephora

Shiseido

Revlon

Ramirent

Market size by Product

Spray

Others

Market size by End User

Pregnant Women

Business

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dry Shampoo market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dry Shampoo market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dry Shampoo companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dry Shampoo submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Shampoo are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Oz). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dry Shampoo market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

