Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market was valued US$ 6.63 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.18 % during a forecast period.

A vacuum insulated panel is a form of thermal insulation containing a gas-tight inclusion immediate a firm core, from which the air has been evacuated. It is widely used in an array of application such as building construction, refrigeration units, and insulated shipping vessels to offer better insulation performance than conventional insulation materials.

Increasing construction industry is expected to drive the growth in the vacuum insulation market. A shift of consumerâ€™s preference from conventional panel to vacuum panel owing to consumer durables, and increasing logistics industries are expected to propelling the growth of the vacuum insulation panels market across the globe. Strict regulations regarding energy conservation are also providing an opportunity to the vacuum panel market to grow in the emerging economies.

Furthermore, variations in the raw material prices and high cost of the vacuum insulation panels are limiting the growth in the vacuum insulation panels market.

Increase the shelf life of the vacuum panel is the major challenge to the global vacuum insulation panels market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding security information and event management market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by product, enterprise size, vertical, and region and, project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The silica core material is expected to share significant growth in the Vacuum Insulation Panels Market. The core materials are used in the Vacuum Insulation Panels to support the required level of vacuum to ensure low thermal conductivity in the insulation panel. In the manufacturing process of the insulation panels, the core material such as fumed silica and silica aerogel is used. Fumed silica is the stable core material, which is enduring the pressure up to 10 t per square meter. Silica offers high thermal insulation property over other core materials. Furthermore, fiberglass core material projected to share substantial growth in the vacuum market owing to its feature such as low thermal conductivity with high thermal efficiency.

Construction segment is expected to lead Vacuum Insulation Panels Market. Rising building and construction activities are the protruding factors enlarging the demand for vacuum insulation panel. It appears to be one of the most capable insulation materials with the high thermal insulating capacity in the construction sector. It provides the number of advantages in the construction sector, like the compact thickness of building components, offering increased indoor space & optimization of land use and constitutive materials, which can be recycled after the service life.

By region, Europe is estimated to hold significant growth in the global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market. The growth is attributed to the increasing presence of the manufactures, which are focusing to develop environmentally friendly and affordable vacuum insulation panels that offer excellent thermal performance. In Europe, building segment currently accounted for nearly about 35 % annual energy consumption and carbon dioxide emission. The projects like VIP4ALL was completed, though the project’s impacts are expected to enable European SMEs to retrofit building sector effectively by low cost and eco-friendly insulation technology. These factors are helping to meet environmental commitments with saving energy efficiently in this region.

The Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the global vacuum insulation panel market. The growth is accredited to the increasing construction sector in this region. The developing country such as China is contributing a major share in the vacuum insulation panel market. Some of the mega projects such as Guanjiao Tunnel, Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway line are expected to increase demand for vacuum insulation panel in this region. Panasonic Corporation launched a new high-performance vacuum insulated glass panel in December 2017.

Key profiled and analyzed in the reports includes in the Vacuum Insulation Panels Market such as Evonik Industries Corporation, LG Hausys Ltd, OCI Company Ltd, now DuPont, Covestro Va-Q-Tec AG, Cafe, and Kingspan and.

The Scope of the Report for Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market, By Type

Flat Panel

Special Shape Panel

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market, By Raw Material

Plastics

Metal

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market, By Core Material

Silica

Fiberglass

Others

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market, By Application

Construction

Cooling & Freezing Devices

Logistics

Others

Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players Operating in Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market

Bridgestone

DOW Corning Corporatio

Thermocor

Microtherm

OCI Company Ltd.

Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH

Va-Q-Tec AG,

Kevothermal LLC.

Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH

Knauf Insulation Evonik Industries AG

LG Hausys Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

BASF SE

Rockwool International

Kingspan group LLC.

Kingspan Insulation

TURNA d.o.o.

Vacu Weiaipu New Materials

Qingdao Creek

Yinxing Electric

Therm Ltd.

Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES EUROPE GMBH

NINGBO LUOWEN FORMWORK & SCAFFOLDING CO.,LTD

THERMUSHAUS CONSTRUCTIONS

STIFERITE S.P.A.

BOKKA SP. Z O.O.

AV COMPOSITES

https://thedailychronicle.in/