Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Gigaset Communications
Cisco Systems
LG Electronics.
Polycom
Ascom Holding AG
Yealink Inc.
Avaya Inc.
Mitel Networks Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Softphones
Hardware Based
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Organizations
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.