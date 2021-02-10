Global Coil Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Coil Coatings Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

The Global Coil Coatings Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2023, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Coil coating is a continuous, automated process for coating metal before fabrication. Coil coated metal is also called pre-painted metal. In coil coated metal, the paint films are gen-erally thinner than post-applied films, but they still give better performance for longer. Coil coating is available for Coil coated metal is preferred by businesses because it reduces costs, improves quality, reduces environmental compliance expenses. Coil coating is availa-ble for all steel and aluminum grades and alloys.

For coil coating market, the main threat is plastic Industry. Alternatives to metal such as plastics are becoming more prominent. That is the biggest threat for coil coating market. Development in Engineering plastics & high-performance plastics might threaten long-term prospects for the coil coating market.

Market Segmentation

Global coil coatings market can be segmented on coating material, metal type, and Industry application, and by geography.

By resin type, the market can be segmented into Polyester, Silicon Modified polyester, Acrylic, Fluoropolymer, and others. Polyester is the most common coating resin. It is used for hot rolled steel as well as cold rolled steel. Silicon modified polyester is used for copper. The acrylic coating is used for Galvanized steel. Other coatings include Zinc coating, Epoxy, etc.

By metal type, Market can be segmented into Steel and aluminium. Based on Functional use, the market can be segmented into Primers, Topcoats, Back Coat and Others. By End-use applications, the market can be segmented into Construction, Transportation, White goods, Industry & Service centers and others. Construction is the most significant segment in coil coatings market.

Geographical Segmentation

By region, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Some of the major companies in the Coil coating companies include PPG, AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Axalta Coating Sys-tems, The Valspar Corp., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Behr Process Corp.etc.

In 2016, BASF one of the major companies in the market decided to sell its Industrial coat-ings business to AkzoNobel. Another significant event was the acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams. Due to regulations, Industry is moving towards adoption of water-based coatings.

Key market segments covered

By Resin type-

Polyester

Silicon modified polyester

Acrylic

PVDF or Fluoropolymer

Vinyl

Others (epoxy)

By Metal Type

Aluminum

Steel

By End Use

Construction

Transportation

White Goods

Industry & Service centers

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

