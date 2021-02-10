Global Soda Ash Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Soda AshMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.The Global Soda Ash market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Soda Ash is a commercially manufactured anhydrous sodium carbonate. It is commonly used in the manufacture of glass, paper, rayon, soaps, and detergents.

It is also used as a water softener since carbonate can precipitate the calcium and magnesium ions present in hard water.

Drivers and Restraints

The growth in the end-user industries of Soda Ash and its expanding application base is foreseen to be the major driver boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is witnessing an exponential demand from the Glass industry, particularly from the container and flat glass sectors.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wool-carpet-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-11

Also, the rising demand for soda ash in soaps & detergents industry, especially in the developing regions is expected to strengthen the market further. The increasing demand for natural soda ash due to its low cost benefits will also contribute to the growth of the market.

The increasing competition from substitutes like sodium silicate, caustic soda, etc. can limit the growth of the market in the coming years. Also, the stringent regulations in North America and Europe regarding the synthetic soda ash production will affect most of the key players in the market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Global Cyanide Market segments the market by application. Application segment includes Glass, Mining, Soaps & Detergents, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, and Others.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-bioprinter-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

The Glass segment is the largest segment in this category, and it is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

More than 50% of the global production of soda ash is earmarked for glass production. Soda ash is used to make the most common type of glass, soda-lime-silica glass, generally used in the flat glass (automotive and construction), glass container (food and drink) and many other glass industries.

Dense soda ash is preferred for glass manufacturing. As the construction, automotive and consumer packaged goods industries employ new technical and functional requirements for their glass products, the demand for the high-quality soda ash will continue to grow – now and for the foreseeable future.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/feminine-care-sanitary-napkin-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Key market segments covered

By Application

Glass

Mining

Soaps and Detergents

Chemicals

Pulp and Paper

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/global-soda-ash-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market based on geography as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and dominate the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is anticipated to witness high growth in the Soda Ash market primarily due to the increased demands in glass and soaps & detergent industry.

The Automotive and Construction sector is currently booming in the region, which is boosting the glass industry, and hence the demand for soda ash in the region is increasing. Countries like China and India are experiencing significant growth in the Soda Ash market.

China is the largest producer as well as consumer of soda ash in the world. The country produced about 26 metric tons of soda ash in 2014 and had an annual production capacity of 32 metric tons. In addition, the growth in the Chemical industry is also expected to drive the demand for Soda Ash in the region.

The market in North America is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period. North America is the largest producer of Natural Soda Ash in the world owing to large deposits of trona. The easy availability of raw materials reduces the operating costs.

The stringent regulations in the U.S. regarding the production of Synthetic Soda Ash is also fuelling the growth of natural soda ash market in the region. About 50 % of the soda ash is utilized in the glass making, which is then used in the automotive industry.

About 90% of the US production of soda ash comes from the Green River Basin in the state of Wyoming.

Who are the key market players?

The Global Soda Ash market report profiles the following companies-

CIECH SA, DWC Ltd., Shandong Haihua, Sisecam, Nirma Limited, Ciner, FMC, Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, and Sanyou Chemical.

Why should I purchase this report?

Visualize the composition of the Soda Ash market across each indication, in terms of application highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Soda Ash market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Soda Ash market level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Soda Ash market products of all major market players

Also Read: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791670-global-soda-ash-market-2018-2025

Who can benefit from this report?

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

https://thedailychronicle.in/