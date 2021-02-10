Global Smart Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Smart CoatingsMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global smart coatings market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Smart coatings are special films with predefined properties which make them sense and respond to environmental and other external stimuli. The coatings’ self-healing proper-ties make them suitable for corrosion protection, material protection, and other surface im-provement applications. These coatings are widely used in medical, military, transport, con-struction, electronics, and other industries for protection against corrosion and abrasion, as well as other surface protection purposes.

Drivers & Restraints

The increasing technological advancement in smart coatings, superior properties of smart coatings, and the growth in the automotive sector especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe are the primary factors boosting the growth of the market. Smart technologies are increasingly being preferred worldwide owing to the emergence of new technologies that have en-hanced its functionalities. Some of these technologies include- micro-encapsulation, nano-technology, conductive materials, self-healing, and self-assembling systems. A significant trend driving the development of smart coating technologies is the continuous demand for higher performance to extend product life and reduce maintenance, to enhance energy ef-ficiency both for cost and environmental reasons.

The high cost of smart coatings can hinder the growth of the market during the forecast pe-riod.

Segment Analysis

The global smart coatings market report segments the market by layer, function, and end-user. The layer segment includes single layer and multi-layer. On the basis of the function of smart coatings, the market consists of self-healing, self-cleaning, anti-microbial, anti-icing, anti-corrosion, and others. Further, the report classifies the market by end-user, which in-cludes construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, consumer electronics, military, healthcare, and others. The automotive segment is the most dominant segment and is ex-pected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. There is a high demand for anti-corrosion smart coatings in the automotive industry for the protection of vehicle body parts like door closures, lock parts, suspensions, engine components, and clamps & hose connections. Also, the demand for self-stratifying coatings is on the rise in the automo-tive industry because it reduces the labour and material costs involved in the second coating by forming multilayer films from a single coating system. The increasing amount of elec-tronic technology incorporated into vehicles is also an essential driver for the use of smart coatings in the automotive sector. The performance of displays, sensors, and cameras, and thus the user experience can be augmented by smart coatings that have self-cleaning or self-healing properties. The trend toward multi-passenger and ride-share vehicles is also driving the development of coatings with antimicrobial properties for vehicle interiors, while the continual push to improve fuel efficiency is encouraging the development of new anticorrosion coatings for mixed materials. The healthcare segment is expected to witness a rapid rise for smart coatings market in the coming years. Smart coatings are being custom-ised toxic or non-toxic barrier for harmful microorganisms. This has increased the adoption rate of smart coatings as antimicrobial agents in medical applications. Also, there has been increasing researches on utilising the properties of smart coatings for innovative drug deliv-ery agents that are meant to trigger drug release based on external stimulus.

Title: Global Smart Coatings Market Share – By Application, 2017

Construction 20%

Automotive 25%

Aerospace 15%

Marine 10%

Consumer Electronics 10%

Military 10%

Healthcare 5%

Others 5%

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Others. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in 2017 for smart coatings, and it is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. The expected dominance of Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the high growth of end-user indus-tries in the region because of growing urbanisation and industrialisation. The rise in auto-motive production in Asia-Pacific is primarily boosting the market. The countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the top producers of automobiles in the region. Major car manufacturers like Chevrolet, Audi, Kia, Volvo, and Daimler are setting up new production facilities in these countries because of low labour cost, raw materials prices, and a rising urban population. Thus, the increasing automotive production is boosting the demand for Smart coatings in the region.

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and will witness substantial market growth during the forecast period. The increasing thrust on infrastructure development ac-tivities and industries in the U.S. like automotive, military, healthcare and consumer elec-tronics will augment the demand in the region. The military seems to be a lucrative market (and funding source) for smart coatings in the U.S.; the U.S. military is the leading supporter of research on smart coatings and also the largest military end user of smart coating tech-nology. The U.S. military jointly with other institutes has undertaken various projects for the development of new smart coatings. Currently, the development of a smart coating with a self-signalling feature that can effectively camouflage military personnel and equipment, such as tanks, trucks, and helicopters has been proposed. Thus, the increasing military appli-cations of smart coatings will boost the market in the country.

Title: Global Smart Coatings Market Share – By Geography, 2017

North America 30%

Europe 25%

Asia-Pacific 25%

South America 10%

Rest of the World 10%

Key Players

The Global Smart Coatings market report profiles the following companies-

AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, RPM Tech-nologies, PPG Industries, NEI Corporation, Hempel A/S, BASF SE, and DowDuPont.

Key market segments covered

By Layer

Single Layer

Multi-layer

By Function

Self-Healing

Self-Cleaning

Anti-microbial

Anti-icing

Anti-corrosion

Others

By End-user

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Consumer Electronics

Military

Healthcare

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

