Global and Japan ITSM Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global ITSM Scope and Market Size
ITSM market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ITSM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service portfolio management
Configuration and change management
Service desk software
Operations and performance management
Dashboard, reporting, and analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunication and IT
Healthcare and life sciences
Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
Government and public sector
Energy and utilities
Travel and hospitality
Manufacturing
Education
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the ITSM market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global ITSM market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
Broadcom
Servicenow
Cherwell Software
HPE
Citrix Systems
Axios Systems
IBM
Heat Software
Hornbill