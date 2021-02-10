Global Cloud Security in Banking Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Cloud Security in BankingMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
The rise of cyber security threats is driving markets, as well as Banks, especially since data breaches expose opportunities for immediate and future theft. Cloud computing provides a very high level of data protection, especially for sensitive data containing customer information.
In 2018, the global Cloud Security in Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Security in Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security in Banking development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce
Thales
Boxcryptor
Trend Micro
Sophos
Wave Systems
Microsoft
Temenos
nCino
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Identity and Access Management Software
Cloud Email Security Software
Cloud Encryption Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Bank
Financial Institution
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Security in Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Security in Banking development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Security in Banking are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.