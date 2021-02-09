Global Fire Truck Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

2017-2025 World Fire Truck Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Fire truck (also known in some territories as fire engine, or fire appliance) is the general term of the various types of fire fighting vehicles which equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Fire Truck , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Fire Truck market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Fire fighting vehicle

Elevating fire truck

Special fire truck

By End-User / Application

Municipal fire

Industrial fire

(ARFF) Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting

By Company

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

Magirus

E-ONE

Ziegler

Gimaex

KME

Darley

Bronto Skylift

Ferrara Fire

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

Jieda Fire-protection

