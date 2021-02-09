Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

2017-2025 World Auto Parts and Accessories Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)
Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Auto Parts and Accessories , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Auto Parts and Accessories market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Driveline & Powertrain
Interiors & Exteriors
Electronics
Bodies & Chassis
Seating
Lighting
Wheel & Tires
Others
By End-User / Application
OEMs
Aftermarket
By Company
Robert Bosch
Denso Corp.
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp.
Valeo
Delphi Automotive
Yazaki Corp.
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp.
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
BASF
Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive
Toyoda Gosei
Autoliv
Hitachi Automotive
Gestamp
BorgWarner Inc.
Hyundai-WIA Corp.
Magneti Marelli
Samvardhana Motherson
