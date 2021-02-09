Molded Fiber Packaging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

About Molded Fiber Packaging

Molded fiber is a 100% biodegradable packaging, which has natural resilience and blocking and bracing capabilities. Molded fiber is a more cost-effective option than expanded polystyrene (EPS) and other foam product packaging.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the molded fiber packaging market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the molded fiber packaging market in Americas for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• North America

• South America

Technavio’s report, Molded Fiber Packaging Market in Americas 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Hartmann

• Huhtamaki

• UFP Technologies

Market driver

• Growing demand for green packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High capital investments in maintenance of molded fiber packaging equipment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Technological innovations in machinery

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

