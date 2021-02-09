Global Quality Management Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

2017-2025 World Quality Management Software Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Quality Management Software , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Quality Management Software market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Audit Management

Calibration Management

Change Management

Complaint Handling

Document Control

Employee Training

Non-conformances/Corrective & Preventative

Supplier Quality Management

Others

By End-User / Application

IT and telecom

Transportation and logistics

Consumer goods and retail

Defense and aerospace

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Company

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

DassaultSystemes SE

EtQ, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

IntelexTechnolgy,Inc.

IQMS

MasterControl, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Parasoft Corporation

