Global Fast Food Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

About Fast Food

Fast food is food that is prepared and served quickly. It is mainly consumed at sit-down restaurants, take-out, drive-thru and delivery.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global fast food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16 % during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fast food market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of various types of fast food such as vegetarian fast food and nonvegetarian fast food.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Fast Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Domino’s

• McDonald’s

• Papa John’s International

• Restaurant Brands International

• Starbucks Corporation

• Subway

• Yum! Brands

Market driver

• Increasing women employment rate

Market challenge

• Health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods

Market trend

• Increase in product launches

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

