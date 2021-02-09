Global Relationship DNA Tests Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2024

The results of these tests can indicate whether tested individuals are biologically related to one another. For example, kinship testing can establish whether one person is the biological father of another (paternity testing).

Scope of the Report:

The global Relationship DNA Tests market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Relationship DNA Tests.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Relationship DNA Tests market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Relationship DNA Tests market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

23andMe

MyHeritage

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Ancestry.com

Quest Diagnostics

Gene By Gene

DNA Diagnostics Center

Invitae

IntelliGenetics

Ambry Genetics

Living DNA

EasyDNA

Pathway Genomics

Centrillion Technology

Xcode

Color Genomics

Anglia DNA Services

African Ancestry

Canadian DNA Services

DNA Family Check

Alpha Biolaboratories

Test Me DNA

23 Mofang

Genetic Health

DNA Services of America

Shuwen Health Sciences

Mapmygenome

Full Genomes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Siblings DNA Test

Grandparentage Test

Genetic Reconstruction Test

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct to consumer

Legal service

