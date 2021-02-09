Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Long-Term Care Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Long-Term Care Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Allstate

LTC Financial Solutions

MassMutual

LTCRplus

Northwestern Mutual

Transamerica

GoldenCare

ACSIA Partners

Continental

CLTC insurance

New York Life

State Farm

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Agent Review

Genworth

MedAmerica

John Hancock

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional Long Term Care Insurance

Asset-based Life/Annuity Plans with Long Term Care Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Between 18 and 64

Over 65 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Long-Term Care Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

