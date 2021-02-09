Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Location-based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-based Services (LBS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ericsson

Syniverse

Ekahau

Galigeo

Masternaut

Pitney Bowes

Tomtom International

Polaris Wireless

TCS

Ruckus

DigitalGlobe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Location

Navigation

Query

Recognition

Event Checking

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Phone

Automotive

Cloud

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location-based Services (LBS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

